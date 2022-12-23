SONAPUR: Do you want to get away from the hustle and bustle of city life for a bit to celebrate Christmas and New Year’s with your loved ones? ‘Panacea – the Village’, located at Erabati in Sonapur, 32 km from Guwahati, might just be the best fit for you. With oodles of outdoor activities, music, and good food planned in the days ahead, the resort on the outskirts of the Assam capital is gearing up for the holiday season in a big way.

“For starters, we have zip-lining for adventure sports lovers. To that end, we have preserved our trees so that visitors feel that they are in nature’s lap. If that does not sate your appetite for the thrill, we have plank walk and many other activities as well,” Disha Saikia, coordinator of ‘Panacea – the Village’, tells EastMojo. “What sets us apart is that we have activities both during the day and night. It is not like you are just going to a beautiful place to have your food and leave. We try to give our visitors the feeling that they are right in the lap of nature.”

For Christmas, Panacea is planning a day packed with fun-filled activities for visitors. On the 25th, revellers will be treated to several hours of high-quality live music: from 1 pm to 5 pm. Those looking to do a bit of shopping for their loved ones might also find something of interest at stalls in Panacea selling handicraft items crafted by indigenous artisans, making the day that much sweeter. As if that is not enough, get ready to burn some calories on the dance floor as the DJ will hit the floor at 7 pm, close to the bonfire area.

What is all the love and joy in the world without good food? In that department also, Panacea has you covered. Two separate buffets, for both lunch and dinner, will also be available for visitors on Christmas day.

“We here at Panacea cater to different kinds of taste buds. For example, if you choose to go for fine dining, we offer that. But on the contrary, if you are a fan of the great outdoors, feel free to barbecue yourself at the bonfire. We also have local cooks and their unique cuisines will make you feel closer to rustic life,” says Disha, adding: “We are seeking to ensure that people of all groups can enjoy to their fullest at Panacea. A person of advanced age will love the greenery, the flowers and the decor. Kids will love the adventure and thrills. Adolescents and young adults are sure to be impressed by our staff expertly concocting their mocktails and other drinks.”

On New Year’s eve, expect more of the same goodness. Event highlights will include a performance by well-known DJ Sahil, as well as buffets for guests, for both lunch and dinner. The night will be capped off with a dazzling display of fireworks at the stroke of midnight.

‘Panacea – The Village’ also offers comfortable lodging facilities for those looking to stay the night. “Visitors will find our cottages atop the hills to be quite comfortable. They will feel at home. We also offer camping and tenting services at the village which are sure to make you want to come back for more,” adds Disha.

