SILCHAR: Four female students of a school in Assam’s Karimganj district were suspended for making a reel on social media.

As per reports, a reel showing four female students (wearing school uniform) of the Latu Model Higher Secondary School dancing to a popular Hindi item song went viral on social media.

Established in 1947, the school falls under the Karimganj North assembly constituency, about 12km from Karimganj town.

The school principal (in charge) Biswajyoti Dey told reporters that they (school authorities) came to know about the video (reel) on Thursday morning, following which the four students, who study in Class VIII, were temporarily suspended on prima facie evidence. “A committee has been constituted to inquire the matter. The students will remain suspended till the committee completes the inquiry and submits its report. A decision about the students will be taken after submission of the report by the committee,” Dey said.

He said they (school authorities), after coming to know about the video on Thursday, contacted the families of the four students and asked them to visit the school. After the students’ guardians came, they were informed about the matter and about the action taken, he said.

He mentioned that the suspended students, however, claimed that they did not make the reel during school hours and sought forgiveness. “The committee will investigate the matter and verify the veracity of the students’ claims. Further decision will be taken accordingly after the committee submits the inquiry report,” the school principal said.

A source in the area said the students made the reel after taking part in a programme at the school on Tuesday. Later, the students shared the reel (duration – 10 seconds) via WhatsApp and it went viral on social media.

On being contacted, M Das, the father of one of the suspended students told EastMojo on Friday that the reel was made outside the school’s entrance gate, however, the final decision (after the investigation) rests upon the school authorities. “If my daughter is found violating any guideline, necessary action should be taken,” Das said.

Earlier this month, eight students of the Jafargarh Extended Higher Secondary School in Baraigram in Karimganj district were suspended on December 14 for making a reel on social media. The eight students, including five girls and three boys, made the reel on December 13 at the school during the recess period. It went viral and later the students were suspended.

In August this year, seven students, including four girls and three boys, of a college in Silchar were suspended after a video showed students indulging in an “inappropriate act” in a classroom. A group of boys and girls from Class-XI of the college were hugging and poking each other in the classroom. Another student in the same class recorded the video and uploaded it on social media.

