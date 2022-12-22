Assam MLAs sensitised on trades, courses at North East Skill Centre

Guwahati: A team of about 60 legislators of the Assam Legislative Assembly was on Wednesday sensitised on various trades and courses being undertaken at the North East Skill Centre (NESC) .

Skill, employment and entrepreneurship department minister Jayanta Malla Baruah accompanied the MLAs to the centre located at Garchuk and also interacted with the legislators about the various initiatives taken by the department so far.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The NESC was established in collaboration with ITE Education Services (ITEES), Singapore. It operates under the aegis of the Assam Skill Development Mission (ASDM) and has been working to achieve international standard quality skill training facilities in Assam to make the state ‘the skill capital of the nation’.

Speaking on the occasion, minister Baruah mentioned that the department has the capability and competence to change the future employment scenario of the state in a significant manner.

He also briefed the MLAs regarding the construction of the Assam Skill University in the Darrang district which is expected to be completed within the next three years.

The minister stressed the importance of setting up ‘Zila Kaushal Vikash Kendra’ in every district in the coming days which can act as model career council centres and help create different employment opportunities.

He also pointed out the different MoUs signed by the skill department with various reputed organisations such as TATA, Taj, L&T etc., are expected to bring a positive change in skill training and also facilitate adequate job opportunities for youths.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Skill development is the future of the next generation in terms of employment. Most of our youths prefer to find employment in their native places but owing to a lack of opportunities they are forced to move out to bigger cities. If we can facilitate skill training to the youth locally, keeping in line with the traditional local economy, we can help them find better employment opportunities at their native places,” the minister said

The minister also asked the MLAs to suggest more trades that could be carried out as courses based on the traditional rural economy in different parts of Assam.

NESC has the capacity to train 400 candidates annually in disciplines such as food and beverage services, hospitality housekeeping, retail services, and beauty and wellness.

The centre also offers a state-of-the-art facility with well-equipped labs to enable students to experience training of international standards.

Ministers Jogen Mohan and Urkhao Gwra Brahma also attended the event.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Speaking to media persons later, Baruah said the initiatives taken up and the collaborations made with other entities by the department at the centre were shared with the legislators and presentations were made by officials of the department in this regard.

“We also tried to understand their perspectives on the activities undertaken at the centre. We believe that when they understand the activities at the centre, they can also ascertain the need for training and skill development among youths of their respective constituencies and do the needful in this regard,” the minister said.

Also Read | Assam: AHRC asks Nagaon DC to submit report on eviction drive

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









