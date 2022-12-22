Assam govt mulls tourist spots on Brahmaputra sandbars 

Guwahati: The Assam government is contemplating a new addition to the state’s tourism map in the form of a mega seasonal tourist spot on the sandbars of the Brahmaputra river sand beach here.

Assam tourism minister Jayanta Malla Baruah on Thursday chaired a review meeting at the proposed site at Brahmaputra Bali Sapori (river sand beach) which would be developed as a seasonal tourist destination by the state tourism department.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Baruah called on the officials of various line departments such as public health engineering (PHE), Assam Power Development Corporation Limited (APDCL), cultural affairs, etc and took note of the preparations and arrangements for the upcoming new tourist destination.

Briefing media persons later, the tourism minister stated that the temporary destination would be developed for a period of two to three months for providing both local and outstation tourists with an unforgettable experience.

“The destination will host different adventure sports, traditional sports, art and crafts and many new events which will offer a pleasing experience for the visitors,” he said.

Assam tourism minister Jayanta Malla Baruah inspects the proposed site for developing the seasonal tourist spot on the Brahmaputra river bank

Baruah also informed that special ferries to the destination will be available from one of the ghats of the Brahmaputra river in Guwahati.

He further stated that new employment opportunities would be provided to a large number of people while developing this site as a new tourist destination.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The minister also held a detailed discussion with the officials of different departments regarding the basic arrangements to be made in the venue such as ferry services, security, and public toilets, et al.

GMDA chairman Narayan Deka; tourism secretary Padmapani Bora and other senior officials of concerned departments attended the meeting.

Notably, the Assam government is prioritising the city’s beautification project to develop Guwahati as a crucial link between India and South East Asia.

The Brahmaputra Riverfront Development Project under the Smart City Development Agency Ltd has the potential for job generation and wooing tourists.

The project under Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) has departments such as Inland Water Transport, GMC, Kamrup (Metro) district administration, Fishery, Guwahati Police Commissionerate and others involved.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The riverfront will be adorned with parks and seating areas to view the sunrise and explore the river, spaces for holding cultural shows, food courts, light shows, etc.

All such work is aimed at generating job avenues for the unemployed in the state as well.

Back in October, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the site of the ongoing riverfront beautification process being undertaken on the banks of the river Brahmaputra near Kachari.

Taking stock of the progress of riverfront beautification in and around the old Kamrup Metro deputy commissioner’s office premises and nearby areas, the chief minister directed the concerned authorities to complete the entire process within the stipulated time period.

“We have prioritised the beautification of the historic city of Guwahati, which is not only the Gateway to Northeast India but also a crucial link between India and Southeast Asia,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Assam: Animal censuses in Kaziranga cost Rs 1.7 cr in 6 yrs, says forest min

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









