Silchar: The mysterious death of an inmate at Haflong sub-jail in Assam’s Dima Hasao district recently has brought to the fore the medical negligence in the prison, raising serious questions on the role of the authorities concerned.

As per reports, the deceased, identified as Raju (45), hailed from Dhanaura in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district and was a truck driver. He had been in the Haflong sub-jail for the past month.

On December 19, his health condition reportedly deteriorated, following which he was taken to Haflong civil hospital but was declared brought dead by the hospital authorities. The body was later sent to Diphu Medical College for post-mortem.

Dr Ajit Kakati, superintendent of Haflong civil hospital, said Raju was brought dead at the hospital and thus he could not be given any treatment. The body had no injury marks and was therefore referred to Diphu Medical College for the autopsy as the institute has a forensic laboratory. The post-mortem report will make the entire picture regarding his death clear, Kakati said.

Meanwhile, questions are being raised from several quarters on the medical treatment as well as facilities at Haflong sub-jail following the inmate’s untimely death.

Locals have alleged that the jailor Rupam Bora has been running the prison as per his ‘whims and fancies’ without following any government guidelines properly.

Sources at Haflong sub-jail said medical treatment-related shortcomings are there in the jail as the prison has no doctor and inmates’ routine medical checkup is not done regularly.

Besides, complaints concerning the quality of food provided to the inmates have also poured in from various quarters.

Another source claimed that Raju was suffering from some ailments for the past few weeks and that his health condition worsened on the night of December 19 due to a cold.

“He did not get any timely medical attention and died. Haflong jail’s medical register does not have any record of Raju’s routine medical checkup, which is normally done from time to time to assess the health condition of inmates. Also, the atmosphere inside the jail is very unhealthy,” the source claimed.

Rupam Bora, the jailor of Haflong sub-jail, told EastMojo that Raju’s body was sent to Diphu Medical College for autopsy and the post-mortem report is yet to be received.

“On December 19, he took his meal like other days. After that, he was watching television. After some time, he told his fellow inmates that he was unable to breathe properly. The other inmates massaged him to make him feel better, but that did not work. His condition worsened and he was eventually rushed to Haflong civil hospital, which is about 6 km from the jail,” Bora said.

The jailor said Raju was alive when he was taken to the hospital but passed away after reaching the health facility. “We are waiting for the autopsy report. It is expected to come in a week or so,” he added.

Earlier this month, an inmate of Barpeta district jail died under mysterious conditions. The deceased Omar Ali of Rampara in Barpeta district, who was imprisoned in a murder case seven years ago, fell unconscious while working in the jail. He was then taken to Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital in Barpeta where he was declared brought dead.

