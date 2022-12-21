Assam govt gives financial assistance to temple, namghar priests

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Tuesday formally handed over one time financial assistance of Rs10,000 each to priests of temples and ‘namghars’ (Vaishnav prayer halls) in the state.

The grant has been given to 6,124 ‘namghoriyas’ (Vaishnav priests) and 2,148 purohits (temple priests) as part of the state government’s promise of financial support to the COVID-hit population, an official release said.

Namghars and Mandirs are important component of Assam's culture.



As part of our effort to preserve our rich culture, handed over one-time financial relief to 6,124 namgharias and 2,438 Mandir priests who were affected during the COVID-19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/V1Tl0HCnlE — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 20, 2022

Owing to the huge number of beneficiaries, the cheques were handed over to ten purohits and namghoriyas each. The remaining beneficiaries received the grant through bank transfers in their respective accounts.

Sarma said that the initiative has been taken by the government due to the difficulties faced by the priests during the pandemic when temples and monasteries were shut down to prevent the spread of the contagion.

The Vaishnav monasteries and temples have a cultural significance in Assam besides playing the spiritual and religious roles in the daily lives of people. There is a very thin line which differentiates religious rituals and cultural traditions in the state, Sarma added.

