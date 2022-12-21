Tinsukia: A suspected linkman of the United Liberation Front of Assam (Independent) was injured in an encounter between the security forces and the banned outfit.

The injured person, identified as Amit Mukhiya, 29, was leading the police party to the Ulfa (I) hideout. He sustained a bullet injury in the Upper Dihing Reserve Forest in the Tinsukia district in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Mukhiya, a resident of Pengeree in Tinsukia, has been admitted to the Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh.

Speaking with EastMojo, superintendent of Tinsukia police Abhijit Gurav said on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, a joint search operation was launched based on specific intelligence, which resulted in the apprehension of four overground Ulfa (I) workers. “They admitted to providing food to an Ulfa (I) party hiding in the Upper Dihing Reserve Forest for the past few days and revealed that a few hours ago, food was delivered to their hideout.

Gurav denied reports of police injuries. However, a highly-placed source in security forces confirmed to EastMojo that policeman had been injured. The type of injury was not specified.

“Based on the lead, another operation was launched at Upper Dihing Reserve Forest, approx 6 km South West of Pengri, in no time,” Gurav said.

“During the operation, security forces were fired upon by the militants during which the OGW who was leading the party to the hideout was shot in the leg, even as security forces retaliated swiftly. We have recovered suspected TNT powder, wires and other materials used in bombmaking,” he added.

Apart from Mukhiya, the other three arrested suspected linkmen have been identified as Soma Mundri, Raju Gudiya and Lakhan Dang.

The encounter comes days after an army armoured vehicle was ambushed at Digboi-Pengree road.

The SP said a suspected group of seven ULFA cadres ran away, taking advantage of thick foliage and darkness.

The recovery includes one backpack, three PEK packets, two detonators, TNT powder, two Chinese grenades and two primers.

Gurav said all four linkmen have been arrested.

A source in the army said a major IED threat has been thwarted following the recovery of explosives and war-like stores with a bag and food items. “Search operations are under progress,” he added.

The source said the linkman was involved in the laying of IEDs on a route frequented by the Army to target the soldiers.

Ulfa (I), in a press release, denied reports of the presence of their cadres in the Upper Dihing Reserve Forest.

Another source privy to the encounter said the injured linkman revealed that out of seven cadres taking shelter, two were allegedly Nagas. However, he did not name the cadres.

