Uproar in Assam Assembly over high rate of crime against women

Guwahati: The Assam Assembly on Tuesday witnessed an uproarious scene over the high rate of crime against women with opposition MLA Akhil Gogoi being suspended for the Question Hour during the discussion.

Citing National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia sought to know the steps taken by the Assam government to contain different forms of crime against women.

Women and Child Development Minister Ajanta Neog said, “Stopping crimes against women is a collective responsibility of all of us. We have for the first time prepared a Standard Operating Procedure on the issue and it was notified on November 16.”

Noting that the SOP has been prepared in consultation with the Home, Health and Legal departments, the minister said that incidents of crime have almost halved in 2022 and this will be reflected in the next NCRB data.

Neog also asserted that reporting of crime has increased due to rising awareness among women, who now come forward to register cases in contrast to earlier days.

She also informed the House that 11 sadar police stations in an equal number of districts have Special Women Cells, while 18 Fast Track courts have been set up in 13 districts for the trial of the cases related to women and children.

Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi cited the NCRB data and alleged that Assam has topped the country in crime against women.

“The PM had said he would make Assam number one. The CM also said so. Is this the number one that we aspired to be? The law and order of the state is a total failure,” he added.

On this, Speaker Biswajit Daimary instructed Gogoi to ask his supplementary question instead of “giving a speech”.

“Will the Assam government continue like this or take some steps?” asked Gogoi, the chief of Raijor Dal.

On this, the treasury benches started shouting against Gogoi’s remarks and this led to a noisy scene as the Congress members also raised their voices in support of the Independent MLA.

In the midst of all this, Gogoi continued to speak about the alleged failure of the government to protect women and children of the state.

The Speaker repeatedly asked Gogoi to sit and allow others to speak, but the legislator did not pay heed.

“Akhil Gogoi is suspended for the Question Hour. Marshals, please take him out,” Daimary ordered.

Gogoi returned to the House after the Question Hour.

