Silchar: A 60-year-old man was crushed to death after coming under the wheels of a speeding car in southern Assam’s Karimganj district on Sunday night.

As per reports, the incident took place in the Suprakandi area, about 9km from Karimganj town, around 9:30 pm on Sunday night.

A speeding with number plate TR-02 B-2170 hit Debesh Das from behind on the National Highway-8 (Assam-Tripura road via Barak Valley) and dragged him up to a distance of 10 kilometres from the mishap site, leading to his death. The body was detached from the car near Nilambazar.

Debesh hailed from Patelnagar under Kanishail-Sharifnagar gaon panchayat under Karimganj Sadar police station and was a daily wage labourer by profession. The car, which was coming from Kailasahar of Tripura’s Unakoti district, tried fleeing the spot after the accident but was caught in Achimganj, Karimgan, and the driver was arrested.

Nilambazar police station’s officer-in-charge Deepjyoti Malakar said Debesh’s sweater and muffler were found stuck in the tyres of the car intercepted by the police.

Passersby claimed rash driving was responsible for Debesh’s death away and demanded strict action. “Road accidents take place often on the highway because of reckless driving. The authorities should treat the matter seriously and take stern steps so that lives are not lost in mishaps,” a local resident said.

Another resident suggested that CCTV cameras should be installed or police checkpoints must be set up on the road (NH-8) at multiple places to instil fear among drivers regarding rash driving.

