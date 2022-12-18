Meghalaya BJP hoardings appear in Assam's Boko area ahead of polls

Boko: The Meghalaya BJP party has caused controversy in the Boko revenue circle area of Assam’s Kamrup District by hanging advertising hoardings ahead of the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly election.

Some residents of the area have raised questions about the party’s actions, given that the region is located in a disputed area between Meghalaya and Assam. The Boko Circle Officer, Dibash Bordoloi, stated that he will inform higher authorities about the situation and take appropriate action if necessary.

He also added that these hoardings were hung on many shops in Singra and Boko market area.

Local shopkeepers reported that they were unaware of the content of the hoardings, but saw images of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders.

The hoarding in question has images of PM Narendra Modi, BJP President J P Nadda and Meghalaya BJP President Earnest Mawrie with “Modi For Development, BJP For Meghalaya” and “la.no missed call on.bo 8360006060 dao join ka.na” written over it.

When contacted about the issue, Ashwini Pathak, President of the BJP Boko Block, said that the matter had been discussed with district president Dhaneswar Talukdar, who had informed Meghalaya BJP officials. The officials claimed that the placement of the hoardings was a mistake.

