New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a supplementary charge sheet against an accused in a case related to CPI (Maoist) activities in Assam, an official said.
Samrat Chakraborty alias “Nirman” alias “Nilkamal Sikdar”, a resident of West Bengal, has been charge-sheeted under various sections of the IPC and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, a spokesperson of the NIA said.
The official said investigations have established that the accused was an active member of the CPI(Maoist), a proscribed terrorist organisation.
“He was part of the conspiracy hatched by the CPI(Maoist) leadership to expand its organisational set-up and operational base in Assam. He stayed at various hideouts in Cachar district of Assam with the intention to expand and strengthen the CPI(Maoist) organisation and worked as a link between the leadership of CPI(Maoist) organisation in different regions,” the spokesperson said.
The case was initially registered at the Crime Branch Police Station in Guwahati and re-registered by the NIA on March 16.
Earlier, the NIA had filed charge sheet against six accused persons in connection with the case on September 2.
