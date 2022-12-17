Silchar (Assam): Vatican Ambassador to India Rev Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli on Friday expressed respect for the peaceful co-existence of people of diverse religions and cultures in Assam’s Barak Valley.

He maintained that the southern part of Assam is a reflection of India’s ‘unity in diversity’ tradition.

“Barak Valley is an example of peace. People of different languages, religions and cultures live here peacefully since ancient times,” the visiting dignitary told reporters here.

“The Indian tradition of ‘unity in diversity’ is reflected in the positive atmosphere of Barak Valley,” he added.

The archbishop is on a two-day visit to Silchar from Thursday during which he visited schools in the town as well as neighbouring areas.

He also met church delegates from Mizoram.

