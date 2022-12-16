Silchar: Eight students of an educational institution in southern Assam’s Karimganj district were suspended for making a reel on social media.

As per reports, a reel showing eight students (wearing school uniform), including girls, of the Jafargarh Extended Higher Secondary School in Baraigram dancing to a popular Hindi item song went viral on social media. Established in 1956, the school falls under the Karimganj South assembly constituency in the Karimganj district. The reel attracted the notice of the school authorities, following which the students were suspended.

School principal Debashish Sen told reporters that they (school authorities’ members) held a meeting after coming to know about the reel and then suspended the eight students for violating guidelines. This (suspension of the students) will forewarn the other students to not do the same, he said.

He said the suspended students, including five girls and three boys, made the reel on Tuesday during the recess period and that no teacher was present in the classroom at that time. Later, the reel surfaced on social media and went viral. On Wednesday, they organised a meeting in the school after which the decision to suspend the students was taken. All the students, of which seven are from class XII and one from class IX, have been told that they can come to the school only during examinations, he said. He also said there has been a staff shortage at the school.

After the reel surfaced on social media, netizens roasted the students for making an “objectionable” act and demanded action against them.

In August this year, seven students, four girls and three boys, of a college in Silchar were suspended after a video showed the students indulging in an “inappropriate act” in the classroom. A group of boys and girls from Class-XI of the college were hugging and poking each other in the classroom. Another student in the same class recorded the video and uploaded it on social media.

In July, a student of Jorhat’s Devi Charan Baruah Girls’ College was arrested and jailed for “showing support” to the banned separatist outfit United Liberation Front of Assam Independent (ULFA-I) via a post on social media. A case under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) against the student. In the same month, another student of Udalguri district was arrested for allegedly “supporting” the ULFA-I on social media.

