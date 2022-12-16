Guwahati: The Assam government will provide adequate land to the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) for setting up a centre of excellence in Guwahati.

This was announced on Friday by Assam housing and urban affairs minister Ashok Singhal during the inaugural session of a two-day national conference on the theme: ‘Pratibadhata: Committed to Excellence,’ organised by the Guwahati branch of Eastern India Regional Council (EIRC) of ICAI at ITA Machkhowa here.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

In his address as the chief guest, Singhal said ICAI has been the standard bearer of financial probity, prudence and precision in India.

“The commitment to excellence has led to the ICAI being recognised and respected worldwide as an institution that places the highest premium on quality rather than quantity,” Singhal said.

He conveyed chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s commitment towards fostering excellence and wholehearted support for setting up this proposed premier institute in Assam.

Lauding the chief minister for his vision and trust reposed in the ICAI for furthering excellence in society, the minister said the decisions of Assam Cabinet to revoke or amend over 400 obsolete laws to further ‘ease of doing business, no-contact delivery of basic services and incentivising industrial growth would see the emergence of a ‘New Assam’.

Praising the role played by the EIRC of ICAI in turning the vision of the chief minister into reality, Singhal said that as doyens of the Indian financial sector, the members of EIRC could assume the role of being ambassadors of Assam’s success story.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The two-day national conference is being attended by more than 600 chartered accountants from various parts of the region.

The inaugural session of the conference was also attended by Debashish Mitra, president of ICAI; Jay Prakash Gupta, CPE Committee Chairman, Guwahati Branch; Gaurav Garodia, chairman, Guwahati Branch; Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal, CCM, ICAI; Ravi Kumar Patwa, chairman, EIRC; Saurabh Choudhary, secretary, Guwahati Branch; senior chartered accountants of Guwahati and noted dignitaries from the field of finance.

Also Read | Assam govt to carry out eviction drive in Nagaon from Monday

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









