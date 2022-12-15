Assam: 6 women, child rescued from traffickers in Kamrup

Rangia (Assam): Seven people from Jharkhand, Tripura and Assam were rescued from the clutches of human traffickers in Kamrup district of Assam, an official said on Thursday.
Six women and a child were rescued from a house near Rangia railway station.
The police on Wednesday night launched an operation after getting a tip-off that some people from outside the state were confined by a gang of human traffickers.
“Our team found six women and a child confined in a house at Koriara village near Rangia railway station. The culprits, however, managed to escape,” the official said.
The victims were brought from Tripura and Jharkhand, while some were from Udalguri, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts of Assam, the official said.
“Our investigation is on to nab the culprits,” he added.
