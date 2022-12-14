Guwahati: Drugs worth Rs 14.1 crore were seized from an ambulance in Guwahati in the early hours of Wednesday and one person was arrested, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted the Manipur-registered ambulance at the parking of an apartment in Hengerabari area, Joint Commissioner of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta said.

“On a thorough search of the vehicle, we found 50,000 yaba tablets and 200 grams of heroin. The value of the drugs would be around Rs 14.1 crore,” he said.

Mahanta said this was the first time in the state that drugs were being trafficked on an ambulance, which managed to cross several police checkpoints after entering the state from Manipur.

A person, who is a native of Meghalaya, was arrested for his alleged role in trafficking the drugs, he said.

“The consignment, which was supposed to be sent to Bangladesh via Meghalaya, belonged to an inter-state drug cartel. We have intensified our operations to nab the other persons involved in the network,” he added.

