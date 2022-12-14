Guwahati: Two thousand solar lamps were on Tuesday sent to Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts of Assam.

The lamps were donated by Art of Living Foundation under its ‘Light A Home’ initiative, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The consignment was flagged off by the chief minister.

See more Grateful to Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar ji for helping spread light across remote corners of our State through Art of Living’s ‘Light A Home’ initiative.



Flagged off 2,000 solar lamps donated by Art of Living for Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts.@SriSri pic.twitter.com/c4aDxo7OH2 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 13, 2022

Speaking at the programme at the state secretariat, the chief minister said the spiritual leader had mentioned about the initiative when he had participated at a chintan shivir’ in Kaziranga in September.

“We want to create awareness among the people that in places where grid connection may not be possible, solar lights are the alternative,” Sarma added.

