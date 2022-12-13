From Assam to Gujarat: 24 years on, will the East-West corridor ever be ready?

Guwahati: Road projects in the Northeast can often be some of the most challenging missions. A few weeks ago, we highlighted how, two decades after being commissioned, the road widening project in Nagaland remained far from completion. Assam, too, has its share of white elephant projects. As 2022 comes to a close, there was more than one instance when we were reminded that several projects remain far from completion. But why is it that the East-West Corridor, a project meant to connect Barak Valley’s Silchar with Gujarat’s Saurashtra commissioned in the late 90s, remains in limbo?

The Balacherra-Harangajao stretch, which used to be around 31 km earlier, was reduced to 25.15 km after the route......