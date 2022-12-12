How does one treat waste? Recycling is encouraged but not always possible. And not to mention, recycling has its challenges and may not always be the most ‘green’ thing to do. Where does that leave us with the solid waste that surrounds all of us?

But what if we could turn an eyesore into art?

Six years ago, Tausif Zafar Khan wondered the same, but not before a personal tragedy nearly broke him. He persevered, and today, his efforts have received international recognition. His venture, Oeco Waste Private Limited, will soon collaborate with talented Nigerian artist Nkwocha Ernest Ogbonna to ramp up its upcycling initiatives by creating sculptural pieces from waste. With the initiative, Oeco hopes to solve several environmental and......