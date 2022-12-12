Silchar: Karimganj police has launched an investigation in connection with the mysterious death of a newly married woman identified as Rafiya Begum in Gandarvakhani village in southern Assam’s Karimganj district on Sunday.

As per reports, Rafiya Begum, who hailed from Puran Chandpur in Karimganj, tied the knot with Mustafa Ahmed, a resident of Gandarvakhani in Karimganj, on November 25 as per Islamic rituals.

Rafiya, who was about to visit her parent’s house on Sunday, was found hanging in a room at her in-laws’ house at noon.

The family members informed the police, following which a team of policemen reached the spot and sent the body to Karimganj civil hospital for post-mortem in the presence of a magistrate.

Rafiya’s in-laws told the police that she was about to visit her parent’s house on Sunday. Her husband Mustafa reportedly went to a nearby market to buy sweets when the incident took place.

“Rafiya said she was going to her room to change clothes but was found hanging. She kept the room locked for a very long time. We called her several times but she did not answer. We grew suspicious and then broke the room’s door and found her hanging,” Rafiya’s in-laws said.

Meanwhile, Rafiya’s parents suspected ‘foul play’ in the case and demanded that the matter be investigated properly. “There was no reason for Rafiya to end her life,” her parents claimed.

Locals of the village also claimed that Rafiya did not die by suicide and that she was allegedly murdered by her in-laws in a pre-planned manner. It has been presented as a case of suicide, locals claimed. They have also sought a high-level inquiry into the matter.

Sources in the police said, “Prima facie it was not clear whether it was a case of suicide or anything else. We have not ruled out the possibility of murder and are probing the case from various angles. As of now, no one has been arrested.”

An official at the Baraigram police check post said, “The matter will be clear after the autopsy report is available. An investigation into the case is underway. Hopefully, all the facts will come to light soon,” the official said.

