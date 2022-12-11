Maker’s Hub is back with Winter Art Fair’22 in Guwahati

Guwahati: Team Maker’s Hub is back with its annual Winter Art Fair 2022. The three-day art and handicraft exhibition-cum-sale, which kicked off on December 9, will conclude on December 11 at Shrimanta Shankardev Kalashetra in Guwahati.

Over 30 artisans from across the state are participating in the exhibition.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

An array of unique handcrafted lifestyle products ranging from upcycled home décor, organic skincare, sustainable clothing, aroma therapy items, handmade accessories, and home-baked goodies are on display at the fair.

Besides the exhibition, there will be an art competition for children aged 5 to 13 from 1 to 2.30 pm on December 11.

An open mic is scheduled to take place in the evening from 5 pm onwards, which will feature talents from Wissen Monk. Trained classical sattriya dancer Ashweeni Phukon will perform a 10-min solo dance. This will be followed by a few more classical performances.

The exhibition-cum-sale is an effort towards building a sustainable and eco-friendly lifestyle through the products made by artisans. They specialize in making products such as paintings, clothing, accessories, skincare items, and home décor items. Team Maker’s Hub believes in supporting local handmade products.

Team Maker’s Hub consists of four young and talented women entrepreneurs namely Plabita Gogoi, Nusrat Saikia, Sunakshi Agarwal, and Anindita Borgohain. It focuses on bringing out sustainable and eco-friendly handmade products for the general public at an affordable price. Besides, Team Maker’s Hub believes in being vocal for local and supporting handmade products.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read | Meghalaya HC tells Assam to file affidavit on smuggling of illegally mined coal to state

Trending Stories









