Drugs worth Rs 50 crore seized in Assam, 5 nabbed

Silchar: Drugs worth Rs 50 crore were seized and five persons arrested from the Cachar district of Assam, police said on Sunday.
According to Cachar Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta, police intercepted two cars coming from Aizawl to Silchar on Saturday night acting on a tip-off.
“From the two vehicles, we seized two lakh Yaba tablets, coming from Myanmar via Mizoram. The market value of these would be around Rs 50 crore,” he told PTI.
The police have also arrested five people for their alleged involvement in the drug peddling incident, Mahatta said.
“It is a big inter-state gang. Our operation is on and we are hopeful of arresting more culprits,” he added.
