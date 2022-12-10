Guwahati: A Mathematics faculty member of the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT-G) was found dead in his quarters on the campus on Saturday, police said.

The man, identified as Samir Kalam, was found dead in his quarters in the morning, the institute said in a statement.

The institute will commission an internal investigation into the matter and will cooperate with the police probe, it said.

IIT Guwahati is trying to establish contact with the family of the deceased and expresses its deepest condolences to the family at this time of profound grief, the statement said.

The institute has informed the police, who reached the spot and started an investigation.

Preliminary probe suggests it to be a suicide case but all angles are being investigated, a police officer said.

