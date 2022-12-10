Assam: Two lakh banned Yaba tablets seized in Cachar, 4 held

Tinsukia/Cachar: Four people were arrested from Assam’s Cachar district after banned Yaba tablets were allegedly recovered from their possession, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, the state police intercepted a truck in Cachar on Friday night, and seized two lakh Yaba tablets, a narcotic substance.

See more #AssamAgainstDrugs@cacharpolice intercepted a truck and seized 20 packets containing 2,00,000 Yaba tablets. Also arrested four accused.



The efforts of @assampolice to curb the menace of drugs in the state are commendable and much appreciated. Keep it up!@DGPAssamPolice pic.twitter.com/gnQdaIwDwC — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 10, 2022

Congratulating the police on the success, Sarma tweeted: “#AssamAgainstDrugs @cacharpolice intercepted a truck and seized 20 packets containing 2,00,000 Yaba tablets. Also arrested four accused. The efforts of @assampolice to curb the menace of drugs in the state are commendable and much appreciated. Keep it up!”

In another seizure, heroin worth Rs 1 crore was recovered from a bus in Tinsukia district this morning and four suspected drug peddlers were detained, police said.

The contraband was packed with clothes in a bag, a senior officer added.

