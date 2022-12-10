Assam: Karimganj to host 5-day film festival

Silchar: Movie lovers are in for a treat as Ritwiz Cine Art Society will be organising a five-day film festival in south Assam’s Karimganj district from January 6 to 10.

Kamal Kanti Dey, president of Ritwiz Cine Art Society, said, “The fest will feature 16 Indian and international films. The festival will be inaugurated by famed lyricist and national award recipient Chandril Bhattacharya from Kolkata.”

On January 6, the film titled “First Ink”, which is based on the life history of Shyam Saran Negi who cast the first vote in the 1951 general election in India – the nation’s first election since the end of the British Rule in 1947, will be screened.

Two to three films will be screened from January 7. In total, 16 Indian and international films will be screened during the five-day festival.

“The theme of the film festival is ’75 years of India’s partition’. Therefore, most of the films will be based on this subject. The venue of the event is yet to be finalised but it is most likely to be held at the district library auditorium,” he said.

Acclaimed lyricist Chandril Bhattacharya will deliver a speech on Russian filmmaker Andrei Tarkovsky, who is regarded as one of the greatest and most influential filmmakers of all time. He will also speak about the films made by Tarkovsky as some of his creations during the 1960-1970s are ranked among the best films ever made.

Lyricist and national award recipient Chandril Bhattacharya

Tarkovsky was the recipient of several awards at the Cannes Film Festival throughout his career including the FIPRESCI prize, the Prize of the Ecumenical Jury, and the Grand Prix Special du Jury and winner of the Golden Lion award at the Venice Film Festival for his debut film Ivan’s Childhood.

In 1990, he was posthumously awarded the Soviet Union’s prestigious Lenin Prize. Three of his films – Andrei Rublev, Mirror, and Stalker – were featured in Sight & Sound’s 2012 poll of the 100 greatest films of all time.

