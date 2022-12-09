Guwahati: Modern English School Kahilipara, Guwahati is hosting the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) Far East Zone Taekwondo Tournament 2022.

The three-day event kicked off on December 9 and is scheduled to conclude on December 11.

The event was inaugurated in the presence of several eminent dignitaries, including T.Mate, RO, CBSE; Sports Enthusiast and Mr. Universe, 2009 Mahadev Deka; Pankaj Das, Director, Modern English School, among others.

A song and ‘Dhol Badon’ were performed during the inauguration ceremony. Besides, a march past by all contingents of CBSE schools and oath-taking by the participating team captains were also part of the ceremony.

Over 700 students from 128 schools have registered for the competition. The zone and national-level competition received entries from four states, including Assam, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha.

It is not the first time that the school has organized a Taekwondo tournament. Earlier this year, the school organised the 1st All Assam Inter-School Taekwondo Championship, 2022, in collaboration with Kamrup Metro District Taekwondo Association.

The school supports sports and related activities for the overall development of students and prepares them for future opportunities.

Jonali Das, principal of Modern English School, said, “We are privileged to host this event on our premises. I thank guests, students, teachers, and participating schools for gracing us with your presence. Our school promotes every sport, and Taekwondo is one of them. It is a combat sport that teaches students more than just fighting. It lightens the spirit of sportsmanship among students and encourages healthy competition. In addition, it trains students to build physical and mental resilience.”

She added, “Along with the health benefits, it helps students develop life skills such as discipline and self-control. Taekwondo needs intensive training and focus, which help students align their minds with their bodies and better control their movements and reflexes. These learning help students to attain a successful life in the future.”

Sport is integral to Modern English School’s core curriculum, enabling students to develop sportsmanship, confidence, and leadership skills. Taekwondo promotes the overall development of a child with a strong focus on building character, proper technique, and self-discipline, Das added.

Taekwondo also enables the holistic development of a child by creating a synergy of mind, body, and soul. The balance between the three helps students achieve great focus and the right attitude, which takes them closer to their life goals. It allows students to improve their grades, encourages self-defence, and establishes fitness habits.

