Assam: Special casual leave for govt employees to spend time with parents

Guwahati: For the second consecutive year, the Assam government has approved special casual leave to its employees to spend time with their parents.

The employees can avail of two days special leave on February 9 and 10 next year, an official release said on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The special leaves will be clubbed with regular holidays of second Saturday and Sunday on the following two days, thus enabling the employees to spend four days with their parents, it said.

The detailed rules and modalities for applying and availing the special leaves will be informed through a special web portal, the release added.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in his first address on Independence Day after assuming office in 2021, had announced this initiative for state government employees so that they may spend time with their parents and parents-in-law.

It was later approved by the state Cabinet.

The first such leaves were given on January 6 and 7 this year.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Sarma had said then that the leaves could be availed by all, including ministers, except the chief minister, the chief secretary and the director general of police.

Also read |

Trending Stories









