Assam: Drugs worth Rs 7 crore seized in Karbi Anglong, 3 held

Diphu: Three persons were arrested after contraband drugs estimated to be worth around Rs 7 crore were seized from two trucks in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district, a police officer said on Friday.
The arrests and seizure were made in the Khatkhati area near the Assam-Nagaland border late on Thursday night, he said.
The officer said checking of vehicles was conducted in the area and based on a tip-off two trucks were intercepted.
“During the operation, we intercepted two trucks. We seized 30,000 Yaba tablets from a truck bearing Nagaland registration number, and 757.15 gm of heroin packed in 55 soap cases from another truck with Manipur number plate,” he said.
The tablets and the heroin are worth around Rs 7 crore in the international market, he added.
Three persons were arrested, the officer said.
Congratulating the police, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted: “#AssamAgainstDrugs Yet again a huge catch by @assampolice! @karbianglongpol police intercepted two trucks, which were coming from neighbouring states, and seized 30,000 Yaba tablets & 55 soap cases containing 757.15 gram Heroin. Also apprehended three accused. Good job.”
