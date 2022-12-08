Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday claimed that BJP’s win in Gujarat Assembly poll has sounded the bugle for the party’s success in the 2024 general election.

“The people of Gujarat, where BJP recorded its seventh win in the assembly poll, have showered their love and admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

“Gujarat Bugle for India! By showering (sic) this historic mandate out of their love and admiration for Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, people have shown the path for 2024,” Sarma tweeted.

The “historic” mandate in Gujarat was the result of development in the state and the vision of Prime Minister Modi, the strategy of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, guidance by BJP President J P Nadda and good governance of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel, he said.

Sarma, who had himself campaigned for BJP in Gujarat before the poll, also congratulated the party workers and leaders of Gujarat for the “amazing win”.

