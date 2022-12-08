SILCHAR: In a tragic incident, a technician of a concrete factory died after getting stuck inside a machine at the factory in Assam’s Dima Hasao district on Wednesday.

As per available information, the incident took place at a concrete factory located at Panimur in Dima Hasao district when the deceased, identified as Ashok Borsaikia, tried to check a concrete crushing machine following a technical snag.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

According to sources, he initially checked the machine from outside, but later went inside to fix the technical glitch. After getting inside the machine, he got stuck and eventually died due to suffocation.

Ashok hailed from Sonowal Gaon village in Assam’s Tinsukia district.

A team of police rushed to the factory soon after receiving the news. The body was recovered and sent to Haflong civil hospital for autopsy. The body is expected to be handed over to Ashok’s family on Thursday after the post-mortem.

Meanwhile, questions are now being raised regarding the safety arrangements for the workers at the factory following the tragedy.

Concerned residents have sought a high-level probe into the incident. The matter should be investigated properly as this may reveal various safety-related loopholes at the factory, locals said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

However, no official of the factory could be reached for any comments.

In October this year, a worker was critically injured while working at a factory in Fatemabad tea estate in Baksa district. In July, a female worker got injured while working at Lepetkatta tea garden in the Dibrugarh district.

Besides, three employees of the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) were killed due to a turbine explosion at its Khandang hydropower project in Dima Hasao district in March.

Also read | Assam cabinet clears recruitment for 10,000 positions, reservation for veterans in top posts

Trending Stories









