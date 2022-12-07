Guwahati: The Armed Forces Flag Day 2022 was celebrated at Raj Bhavan in Guwahati on Wednesday.

The celebrations were held to honour uniformed personnel safeguarding the nation’s frontiers and preserving the country’s territorial integrity.

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi, while addressing the gathering of Veer Naris, Disabled Soldiers, veterans and serving Armed Forces personnel, expressed his admiration for the courage and sacrifice of the soldiers. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the welfare and rehabilitation of all veterans and their dependents.

“We, as a citizen of India, must take all efforts to care for the families and dependents of brave hearts who laid down their lives in the service of our motherland,” the governor said.

Governor Mukhi also released a wall and a table calendar, highlighting the activities of the Directorate of Sainik Welfare, Assam, to commemorate the occasion.

