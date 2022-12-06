Guwahati: According to latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Meghalaya recorded the slowest Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2 per cent in FY 2021.

This makes Meghalaya one of the slowest-growing states in India.

The data released by RBI stated that Meghalaya’s GDP stood at Rs 23.75 thousand crore in FY 2021.

Assam also made it to the list of the top ten fastest-growing cities in India with a CAGR of 5.3 per cent and GSDP of Rs 2.28 lakh crore in FY21.

Among other Northeastern states, Mizoram has the fastest growth rate of 7.9 per cent with an economy of Rs 14.4 thousand crore in FY21.

RBI data further marked Gujarat as the fastest-growing state in India with a CAGR of 8.2 per cent, followed by Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh with a CAGR of 7.3 per cent and 6.7 per cent, respectively.

The Compound Annual Growth Rate or CAGR is a measure used specifically in business and investing contexts. It indicates the growth rate over multiple time periods. It is a measure of the constant growth of a data series.

