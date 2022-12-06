Guwahati: The trophy tour of the upcoming 2023 FIH men’s hockey World Cup that started in Bhubaneswar on Monday, will reach Imphal on Wednesday before making its next stop in Guwahati, a day later.

Guwahati and Imphal are the only cities in the Northeast where the trophy will be carried.

The 21-day tour will see the trophy move across Bengal, Manipur, Assam, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, New Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka, before finally returning to Odisha on December 25, after which, it will go on a tour across all the districts of the host state.

The trophy will also tour all the 17 blocks of Sundargarh district, considered the nursery of hockey in the state.

Hockey India World Cup Trophy tour details

The tour officially kicked off on Monday with Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik handing over the trophy to Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey in the state capital.

The FIH Hockey men’s World Cup 2023 will be played from January 13 to 29. Hosts India, who are placed in Pool D, along with Spain, England, and Wales, will open their campaign against Spain on January 13.

Australia, Belgium, Netherlands, India, Argentina, Germany, New Zealand, England, France, Korea, Malaysia, Spain, South Africa, Japan, Chile, and Wales are the 16 teams, who will be competing in the tournament. The Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar will host the final on January 29.

