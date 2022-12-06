GUWAHATI: Analytical instruments sponsored by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) at Gauhati University (GU) were showcased before researchers and faculty members of various institutions across India during a week-long workshop here organised by the Department of Instrumentation and University Science Instrumentation Centre (USIC), GU, in association with Shivaji University, Maharashtra.

The workshop on “Opportunities for Research and Innovation using the DST (Department of Science and Technology)-sponsored facilities of Gauhati University (GU),” was supported by DST as part of the Synergistic Training Programme Utilising the Science and Technology Infrastructure (STUTI).

Participants along with faculty members of GU during the workshop.

Altogether 37 researchers and faculty members from institutions such as Nanasaheb Mahadik College of Engineering, Tezpur University, CSIR-Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI), Bodoland University, Aligarh Muslim University, Assam Science and Technology University, Manipur University, Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Vivekananda Global University, Assam Agricultural University, Raje Ramrao Mahavidyalaya, Kamrup Polytechnic, Bharathiar University, Shivaji University, Pandu College and Gauhati University took part in the workshop.

Lectures on the fundamental theory and operation, instrumentation, applications and hands-on demonstration of each DST-sponsored analytical instrument were covered during the training programme at Gauhati University.

A speaker addresses a session of the workshop at GU.

The preparation of the sample for different analytical procedures and an introduction to the interpretation of the experimental results were both covered during the lecture sessions.

The detailed analytical procedures, as well as sample preparations of various instruments such as Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometer (GCMS), Liquid Chromatography Mass Spectrometer (LCMS), CHNSO Analyser, High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC), Fluorescence Activity Cell Sorting (FACS), Confocal Microscope, Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM), Raman Spectrometer, Ultra High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (UPLC) and Photoluminescence Spectrometer, were demonstrated to the participants.

Prof. Ashis K. Mukherjee, director, Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST), Boragaon, was the chief guest of the inaugural session of the workshop inaugurated by Prof. Dilip K. Kakati (Department of Chemistry, Gauhati University).

Prof. Parag Phukan (Dept. of Geological Sciences, Gauhati University) and Prof. Utpal Sarma (Head, SAIF-Guwahati) were also present.

During the course of the workshop, lectures were delivered by Prof. Ananthakrishnan Srinivasan (IIT-Guwahati), Prof. Gopal Das (IIT-Guwahati), Prof. Jubaraj Bikash Baruah (IIT-Guwahati), Prof. Rajendra Sonkawade (Shivaji University); Dr Bimal Kumar Sarma (Gauhati University); Dr Hemen Kumar Kalita (Gauhati University); Dr Manos Pratim Chakrapani Kalita (Gauhati University); Dr Nilamoni Nath (Gauhati University); Dr Pranjal Baruah (Gauhati University); Dr Pranjit Hazarika (Gauhati University); Dr Rupam Sarma (Gauhati University); Dr Sujoy Bose (Gauhati University) and Dr Tridib Sarma (Cotton University).

The valedictory session of the programme saw the presence of Prof. Rajendra Sonkawade (Shivaji University) and Dr Ranjan Kakati (Director of Student Welfare, Gauhati University).

The event was coordinated by Dr Madhurjya Madhur Borgohain and Dr Nairit Barkataki, with support from Dr Debashis Saikia, Dr Pranjal Borah, Dr Manas Protim Goswami and Dr Kunjalata Kalita.

The participants were also taken to the Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST), Boragaon, Guwahati, a DST-sponsored research institute, located close to GU.

Besides, the participants were taken on a cruise on the Brahmaputra.

