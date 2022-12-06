Silchar: As many as 14 students have been rusticated from the hostel of the Government Dental College in Silchar after complaints of ragging were registered against them, officials said on Tuesday.

The action was taken after a few first-year students lodged a complaint against seniors a few days ago at the national anti-ragging helpline.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

In the email forwarded by the UGC to the college administration, the complainants alleged that ragging by the senior students caused great mental and physical harassment and as a result of which, their academic performance was hampered.

The college principal, Manjula Das, said that the issue was brought to the notice of the anti-ragging committee of the institution. The committee, along with officers from district administration, separately inquired into the matter and found the accused students guilty.

“I received an email that was forwarded from the UGC helpline. Students narrated that they were being often harassed by some senior hostellers. Accordingly, we intimidated the anti-ragging cell of the college who initiated an inquiry within an hour,” Das said.

The principal mentioned that following the recommendations of the committee findings and as per laid rules, 14 students have been rusticated from college accommodation. However, they were allowed to continue the course.

The UGC also forwarded the complaint to Cachar Deputy Commissioner, who set up an inquiry team with magistrate Kishan Chorei as its head.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Assam: Prime accused in Dibrugarh University ragging case surrenders

Trending Stories









