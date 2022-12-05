Guwahati: The final rounds for the Open Quiz and Business Quiz of the Brainjam Quiz Fest, which is a pioneering initiative of Priya Communication, were staged at Pragjyoti ITA Machkhowa on Sunday.

Father VM Thomas, an eminent educationist and social worker who was also the former principal of Don Bosco School (Guwahati), was the Chief Guest at the event.

Senior officials from Indian Oil, Indian Railways and Shri Nitin Khade, Chief Electoral Officer, Assam, were present along with other dignitaries.

While a team from Gauhati High Court comprising Shoubhik Bhattacharjee and Syed Burhanur Rahman were the winners of the Business Quiz, a team called ‘Battle for Saraighat Express’ comprising Samanway Bannerjee, Nikhil Sarkar and Piyush Kedia had won the Open Quiz.

A team from Barclays (Mumbai) comprising Rohan Khanna and Preetham Upadhyay emerged as the first runners-up for the Business Quiz while the second runners-up were a team from SAIL (Asansol) comprising Abhilash Kumar Sharma and Anand Raj.

The Business Quiz that had been conducted by Deepanjan Deb, Anisul Haque and Barry O Brien encapsulated a wide range of questions pertaining to diverse facets of the business domain.

On the other hand, the first runner-up for the Open Quiz was a team called ‘Chokers’ comprising Mridul Ram Kalita, Raktim Baishya and Biswajit Sarma while the second runners-up a team called “Dare to Buzz” comprised Preetham Upadhyay, Gokul S and Deepanjan Deb.

Barry O’Brien, the noted quiz maestro, had conducted the Open Quiz which was an eclectic mix of audio-visual and pictorial cues and verbal questions. The participants were quizzed incisively on their general awareness, lateral comprehension abilities etc. Bollywood, sports, literature, mythology, geography- the canvas of questions (all pertaining to our country) in the Open Quiz had it all.

The finals witnessed a nail-biting fight among six shortlisted teams.

The winning teams were accorded trophies, mementoes and cash prizes.

Anoushka Khanna from Priya Communication, who has been closely associated with Brainjam since its inception in 2005, stated that the broad theme of this 15th edition of Brainjam was ‘Abilities Unlimited’.

“This is a reiteration of our commitment to celebrating diversities and differences among people. As the 15th Edition comes to a close I am happy to say that Brainjam this year too has translated into a veritable treat for knowledge enthusiasts and quiz lovers in this region,” Khanna said.

