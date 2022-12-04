Assam: USTM mentors school teachers to adapt to NEP practices

GUWAHATI: Over 1500 teachers from various parts of the Northeast region took part in a regional workshop on “National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020): a Game Changer for School Education” on the premises of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) on Sunday.

The workshop was organised by USTM in association with the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council..

Experts from NCERT, CBSE, SEBA, and SCERT deliberated on topics related to NEP and school education.

Notably, USTM has collaborated with various stakeholders and state governments to mentor and equip school teachers to adopt practices of the National Education Policy 2020 at the school level.

“We have to train teachers to take care of the learners and parents so that the learning condition and outcome are balanced. NEP has given a call to all of us that the real implementation of NEP is the progression and integration of how the child moves from looking into himself or herself to the family and society and then moving with nature and the globe,” Prof B.K Tripathi, former director of IUCTE, Varanasi and former director of NCERT, New Delhi, said while addressing the gathering of school teachers.

He was speaking on the topic — “Critical insights on NEP 2020 and its implications for School Education.”

NCERT director and chairperson, NCTE, New Delhi, Dinesh Prasad Saklani was the chief guest on occasion and addressed the teachers.

Secondary Education Board of Assam chairman R.C. Jain spoke on “Translation of NEP 2020 into practice: Readiness of Schools”.

Thongkholet Mate, regional officer, CBSE addressed the session on “NEP 2020: Sustainable Development Goals for the Faculty and Students”.

SCERT director Nirada Devi addressed the session on “NEP-2020 and Science Education.”

Besides, Paul Pudussery, an eminent social science researcher, spoke on “Career Openings for Faculty and Students in Higher Education in the light of NEP2020”.

Speaking on the occasion, USTM chancellor Mahbubul Hoque said, “Such workshops will continue at regular intervals at different places, and experts will be invited to conduct such sessions.”

He deliberated on “Professional Development and Career Progression of School Teachers: A Way Forward”.

Making the presidential speech, USTM vice-chancellor G D Sharma said, “The new education policy is a significant shift from the earlier education system. If we do not change with time, we will become obsolete.”

“To bring NEP 2020 to action, there is an urgent need to equip teachers of all levels so that the real benefits of the policy reach the grassroots,” he said.

An interactive session was also held where experts took questions and feedback.

Earlier, the welcome address was made by Dr. B.K Das, Pro Vice Chancellor, USTM.

Delivering the vote of thanks, Dr. A.H Barbhuiya, academic registrar, USTM, said the main goals of the workshop are to make the school teachers accustomed to the rules and regulations of the NEP and provide them with knowledge about the reforms to be brought under the policy towards bringing in a profound impact on the country’s education.

