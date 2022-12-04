Guwahati: After a hiatus of two years, the fifteenth edition of the Brainjam Quiz Fest, which is a pioneering initiative of Priya Communication, kick-started on Saturday at Pragjyoti ITA Machkhowa amid much fanfare.

The two-day quizzing event included the Brain Jam School Quiz, Brain Jam Sports Quiz, Brain Jam Business Quiz and Brain Jam Open Quiz.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The first day witnessed the Brain Jam School Quiz and Brain Jam Sports Quiz. While the School Quiz was conducted by eminent quizmaster Ochintya Sharma, Joy Bhattacharjya, who is also a well-known name in the quizzing fraternity, regaled the audience while conducting the Sports Quiz.

While the team from Cotton University comprising Raktim Abhinandan Barman and Abhilash Sarma won the School Quiz, the winner of the Sports Quiz was a team comprising Preetam Upadhyay, Deepanjan Deb and Gokul S. The winning team of the Sports Quiz had an intriguing name- ‘Dare to Buzz’.

Cash prizes and a trophy (each) were accorded to the winning teams.

Speaking about the experience, Abhilash Sarma from Cotton University said, “The quiz was a mix of work-outable questions with many audio-visual clues from many different disciplines. There was an interesting ‘Live Object Round’, where curious objects needed to be identified.”

On the other hand, a jubilant Deepanjan Deb, who was part of the winning team of the Sports Quiz said, “Winning the Sports Quiz was an adrenalin pumping high for us as there was a very close tie between us and the first runners-up team. We scored full marks in the prelims. With picture clues and an interesting set of work-outable questions, the quiz kept our minds racing throughout.”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The School Quiz had been packed with varied questions pertaining to various subjects. The overall endeavour was to test the participants on their general knowledge and academic calibre. The Sports Quiz, on the other hand, was filled with questions concerning myriad aspects of the sports world.

Anoushka khanna of Priya Communication states, “It was heartening to see the enthusiastic participation. Quizzes are one of the most engaging formats for spreading knowledge and awareness on an ever-expanding canvas of subjects. The Brainjam Quiz Fest has been achieving this mandate for students and knowledge seekers of this region and it has been our consistent endeavour to make it a flagship knowledge-centric infotainment event of the northeastern region.”

December 4 will witness The Brain Jam Business Quiz and Brain Jam Open Quiz. While the former to be conducted by Deepanjan Deb, Anisul Hoque and Barry O’Brien promise to be a treat for corporate and business professionals and enthusiasts.

The Brain Jam Open Quiz to be conducted by Barry O’Brien shall engage participants and audiences across a wide social spectrum as it shall have questions pertaining to multiple facets of our country and our history and heritage.

The Servo Brainjam Quiz Fest is also being supported by oil India Ltd, State Bank of India, LICI, NEDFI and the Advertising Club of Guwahati.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read | Assam cricket’s Vijay Hazare success seeds sown in soil from Balangir

Trending Stories









