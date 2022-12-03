Tezpur: Two teenagers, including a minor, were arrested in Assam’s Sonitpur district on Friday for allegedly attempting to rape an 11-year-old girl, police said.

The girl was accosted by the two class-12 students on her way home from tuition class on Tuesday evening.

“They tried to rape the girl, but were unsuccessful. She later told a friend about the incident, who alerted her family members,” a police officer said.

One of the accused was held from a private hostel in Tezpur, and the other from his residence here, he said.

The minor has been forwarded to a juvenile centre, and another accused will be produced before a court, police said.

