Tezpur: Two teenagers, including a minor, were arrested in Assam’s Sonitpur district on Friday for allegedly attempting to rape an 11-year-old girl, police said.
The girl was accosted by the two class-12 students on her way home from tuition class on Tuesday evening.
“They tried to rape the girl, but were unsuccessful. She later told a friend about the incident, who alerted her family members,” a police officer said.
One of the accused was held from a private hostel in Tezpur, and the other from his residence here, he said.
The minor has been forwarded to a juvenile centre, and another accused will be produced before a court, police said.
