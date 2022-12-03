Guwahati: All India United Democratic Front (AUIDF) Chief Badruddin Ajmal stirred up a new controversy on Friday after he said Hindus should adopt ‘the Muslim formula’ and get their children married at a young age.

The AUIDF Chief claimed, “Muslim men marry at the age of 20-22, and Muslim women also marry at 18 after the permissible age by the government. On the other hand, Hindus keep one, two or three illegal wives before marriage, they don’t give birth to babies, enjoy themselves and save money.”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

According to Ajmal, Hindu population is not growing at the same rate as Muslims.

On being asked about the rise in the Muslim population in the country, Ajmal said, “After the age of 40 they get married under parental pressure, so how can one expect that they will bear children after 40? If you sow in fertile land, only then you can bear good crops. There will then be growth.”

He further added, “Hindus should also follow the formula of Muslims and get their children married at a young age. Get them married at the age of 20-22, get the girls married at 18-20 years, and then see how many children are born.”

Responding to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s comments on “Love Jihad” in reference to the Shraddha Walker murder case, Ajmal said, “The chief minister is one of the top leaders of the country today. So, who is stopping him? You also carry out four to five ‘Love Jihad’ and take away our Muslim girls.”

Ajmal further stated that Muslims will be happy if Hindus marry their girls.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Meanwhile, reacting to Ajmal’s statement, Mariani legislator Rupjyoti Kurmi said, “Badruddin Ajmal should be thrown out of the state and PM Modi should also initiate steps to throw him out of the country. Such baseless statements from Maula cannot be justified.”

Earlier, Union Minister Giriraj Singh emphasized the importance of enacting a strict population control law in India, saying it is critical given the country’s limited resources.

Also Read | Clear encroached land of Assam Vaishnavite monasteries, panel urges govt

Trending Stories









