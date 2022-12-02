Guwahati: Radico Khaitan’s Magic Moments Music Studio announced its association with Bookmyshow to present renowned singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad’s India leg of the world tour “The Way That Lovers Do”.

After his global tour across the USA and Europe, the singer has spread the magic of his melodious voice in 15 Indian cities during the two-month-long tour. Spreading his magic among the audience, Prateek has been giving back-to-back successful performances across Indian cities.

Prateek is ready to mesmerize his fans with fun-filled musical evenings in Guwahati and Kolkata on December 3 and 4.

Prateek Kuhad’s coveted multi-city tour will further travel to Indore, Bengaluru, and Goa through the next few months.

The ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ fame from New Delhi shines on a song supported by a melodic piano or an acoustic guitar with minimal percussion. Having this form for years has helped Prateek transit into the mainstream, discarding the ‘indie’ label from his music style.

Magic Moments has had a history of supporting and promoting music and artistes, including its long-standing association with the Sunburn Music Festival. “After years of collaboration with Sunburn Music Festival in India, Radico is delighted to partner with another stalwart in the events space Bookmyshow for this property. With this multi-city event, we aim to engage with the youngsters and offer the vibrant taste of our products while they reverberate to beats,” says Amar Sinha, Chief Operating Officer, Radico Khaitan Limited.

“For Indian independent artistes, Prateek Kuhad has outlined a path out of the constant quagmire that many musicians experience. Instead of the funky beats, techno-based tracks with thumping bass and suave voices that dominate today’s musical landscape, Kuhad’s gentle, sweet-sounding melodies layered with thought-provoking lyrics offer an out-of-the-box experience,” he added.

Prateek’s Indian tour will culminate in Goa on December 18, 2022.

