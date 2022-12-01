Assam plans drive to bar ex-students from staying in college, varsity hostels

GUWAHATI: Amid the menace of ragging raising its ugly head in Dibrugarh University (DU), and concerns voiced by various sections of society, the Assam government is gearing up to curb ragging through an intensive drive to bar former students from staying in college and university hostels in the state.

The state government has pledged to take up a “zero-tolerance” approach against ragging, particularly in the wake of mental and physical harassment meted out by seniors, including a former student, to a first-semester student of DU, prompting the latter to jump off his hostel, resulting in critical injuries to his spinal cord.

Speaking to media persons on Thursday, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that strict measures would be taken to weed out ragging from higher educational institutions in the state.

“Former students, enjoying the privilege of ‘super boarders’ and allowed to reside in hostels, need to be barred from residing in college and university hostels. In this regard, the state government will embark on a campaign against this practice. I believe, through such a move, about 60 per cent of the problem will be addressed,” Sarma said.

The chief minister further said that the police department and university/college administration have to coordinate and work together to prevent or stop ragging in educational institutions.

Meanwhile, Anand Sharma, the victim, was operated on successfully by doctors at a private nursing home in Dibrugarh on Thursday afternoon.

“Surgery on Anand Sharma, the ragging victim of Dibrugarh, was successful,” Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu informed on Twitter.

Speaking to reporters, Dr Nirmal Sahewalla of Aditya Nursing Home said the operation on Anand was successful and that the doctors were anticipating a speedy recovery.

“The operation took about three hours to be completed. Titanium plates had to be placed and screws fixed. A pacemaker too was placed,” he said.

Anand has been again admitted to the ICU where his recovery process would be monitored.

“We expect his health to improve in the next few days and that he should be up on his feet again soon,” Dr Sahewalla said.

A five-member high-level inquiry committee has been constituted by the DU vice-chancellor to investigate the possibility of lapses/deficiencies in dealing with matters of ragging in the university campus and prevention during the current academic session (2022-2023) at any level as per rules and norms

The anti-ragging committee of DU, after holding an emergency meeting on Wednesday evening, expelled four students for three years. Three wardens have also been relieved from their duties. The stern measures came a day after the Assam Cabinet had expressed disappointment with the way the DU administration had handled the menace of ragging in the institution.

Meanwhile, Assam Police on Thursday arrested another accused, Dibyajyoti Gogoi, a student, for his alleged involvement in the ragging incident in DU, sources said.

So far, police have arrested five accused, even as the prime accused, Rahul Chetry, who is a former student of DU, continues to evade police arrest five days after the unfortunate incident came to light.

