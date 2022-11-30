Tatas set up EV charging station in Guwahati

Guwahati: The Indian Hotels Company Ltd in association with Tata Power on Tuesday rolled out an electric vehicle charging station here.
This is the first such facility at any Tata Group hotel in the northeast, and the company plans to install such points in other units too, IHCL Area Director Jayanta Das told reporters.
Pollution Control Board, Assam (PCBA) Chairman Arup Kumar Misra, while inaugurating the facility, said that more such charging stations are required in order to control the rising pollution level in the state capital.
“We want a clean and green environment. We also have to satisfy the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030,” he said.
The charging station has arrangements to plug in four vehicles at a time.
Owners of electric vehicles, including two-wheelers, need to book slots in an app, and payments can be made online, the company added.
Also read | Assam school boys assault pregnant teacher over ‘complaint’ to parents
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- No problem with legislators jumping ship ahead of polls: Meghalaya CM
- Tripura: Foundation stone laid for International Buddhist University
- FIFA World Cup 2022: Schedule, fixtures, predictions today, Nov 30
- India’s Maternal Mortality Ratio dips to 97 in 2018-20 from 130 in 2014-16
- India reports 279 new COVID-19 cases
- Tripura 2023: Congress says 30% candidates will be youths