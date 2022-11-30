Meghalaya delegations meets Assam CM over setting up of BOPs

Shillong: A delegation of BJP Meghalaya led by MLA Sanbor Shullai and state party chief Ernest Mawrie on Wednesday met with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the Assam Secretariat to discuss the setting up of the border outposts.

The leaders stated that received assurance from the Assam CM that was no objection from his side to set up the outposts near the interstate border.

Mawrie said CM Sarma stated the Meghalaya government can set up the BOPs within the jurisdiction of Meghalaya.

The delegation, which was also joined by former health minister AL Hek, met the Assam CM to apprise him of the concerns raised by residents of Mukroh following the November 22 firing incident which led to the death of 5 Meghalaya civilians and one Assam Forest Guard.

The residents demanded that the security personnel involved in the firing should be punished.

Mawrie informed that the Assam CM has taken action by transferring the SP of West Karbi Anglong and also suspended the OC of the police station and forest officers have also been suspended.

The village headmen of Mukroh along with the residents had urged the BJP leaders to demand the Assam CM that the Forest Guard office constructed near Mukroh must be removed immediately. Mawrie informed that the Assam CM is keen to look into the matter and will give the necessary orders to remove the office.

“The meeting was very fruitful and the issue was discussed at length. Assam CM has informed us that he will stand with Meghalaya,” mentioned Mawrie.

BJP MLA Sanbor Shullai also mentioned keeping in mind the demands of the Mukroh village headmen and residents, the leaders asked the Assam CM to ensure that no state police personnel should enter Meghalaya to conduct any illegal searches.

The Assam CM has assured the state BJP leaders that an order will be issued today to ensure Assam police shouldn’t enter the jurisdiction of Meghalaya and that a cordial relationship between Assam and Meghalaya police has to be there.

Former Health Minister and BJP MLA AL Hek stated that the Assam CM has taken full responsibility and has strongly condemned the incident. “If it was a case of police firing at an armed police is understandable but in this case, the officials fired at civilians which the CM found unacceptable,” Hek said.

