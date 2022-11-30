New Delhi: The Union Consumer Affairs Ministry is organising a day-long workshop in Guwahati on December 2 to address the issues concerning consumer protection in northeastern states, a senior government official said on Tuesday.

Union Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh, Additional Secretary Nidhi Khare and senior officials of eight states from the northeast region as well as from industry associations will take part in the workshop.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Reducing the pendency of cases in consumer commissions, strengthening infrastructure, use of mediation for speedier resolution of consumer grievances, use of e-filing for hassle-free consumer grievance redressal — are some of the issues to be deliberated during the workshop, the official told PTI.

Separate technical sessions will be held to discuss the use of the National Test House, Guwahati in the material used in government projects, the utilisation of ISI quality mark products in projects of state governments, and the implementation and enforcement of the Legal Metrology Act, he added.

Issues concerning monitoring of retail and wholesale prices of key commodities will also be discussed in the workshop, the official added.

Also Read | Terrorism thrived under Cong rule due to appeasement politics: Assam CM

Trending Stories









