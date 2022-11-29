Police to probe whether Dibrugarh University tried to cover up ragging incident: Assam CM

Silchar (Assam): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said there has “definitely been neglect” on the part of Dibrugarh University in the alleged ragging of a first semester M.Com student, and police will investigate whether the varsity authorities had tried to cover up the incident.

Addressing a press conference after chairing a cabinet meeting in Silchar, Sarma said such incidents shall not be tolerated anywhere in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The postgraduate student was seriously injured after he was tortured brutally and then he jumped from the second floor of the hostel to save himself from ragging on November 27, following which 18 students were expelled and three were arrested.

“This is a serious offence. We will not tolerate any such incident. The cabinet has expressed dissatisfaction over the role played by the university. There has definitely been neglect on their part. Police will investigate whether attempts were made by the varsity authorities to cover up the incident,” he said.

“Action will be taken against the varsity authorities if it is found that they were complicit. It should be clear that the state government has a zero-tolerance policy towards ragging,” Sarma said.

He said that police swung into action after the incident was brought to their notice and an investigation is underway.

“I have also directed the police to provide all possible help to the victim. If his family wants to shift him outside Assam for better treatment, the state government will take steps to facilitate it,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Police have launched a manhunt for the absconding students and they will be nabbed soon, Sarma said.

The student, a hosteller of the university’s Padma Nath Gohain Boruah Chatra Niwas, is currently undergoing treatment at the ICU of a private hospital in Dibrugarh.

His mother had filed a police complaint the next day alleging that her son was mentally and physically tortured by his seniors.

In a separate incident in Dibrugarh, two doctors pursuing post-graduation studies at Assam Medical College in Dibrugarh were suspended from attending classes for six months and expelled from the hostel for allegedly indulging in ragging.

Also read | 2 PG students suspended from Assam Medical College for ragging

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









