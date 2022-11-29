Challenge accepted: How Boxer Rumi Gogoi channelised childhood anger for a better life

Guwahati: It all started one chilly November evening in Tipomia village, some 30 km from district headquarters Jorhat. Rumi Gogoi, then 12, was thrashed by her father Joycha Gogoi at a neighbour’s behest over a petty cattle-grazing issue. Unable to bear her father’s wrath, a helpless Rumi somehow managed to defend herself, thus sowing the seeds of her boxing career......