GUWAHATI: Ahead of the Assam Cabinet’s meeting in Silchar, the Assam Trinamool Congress has sought a white paper on the implementation of the decisions taken by the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government in the Cabinet meetings held across the state.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Assam TMC media department chairperson Dilip Kumar Sharma said that the citizens or the media in the state were still in the dark about the status of implementation of the Cabinet decisions taken by the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government in the weekly meetings held in Dispur and outside the state in the past year and a half.

It may be recalled that the government headed by Himanta Biswa Sarma had, in September last year, for the first time held a Cabinet meeting outside Guwahati. The meeting was held in Dhemaji on September 30, 2021. The precedent was set and the subsequent Cabinet meeting was held at Bongaigaon followed by another at Haflong.

“The chief minister had earlier announced that Cabinet meetings will be held across the state in a bid to take development to the nook and corner of Assam, which we welcome. Now, tomorrow, a Cabinet meeting will be held in Silchar. However, the people of Assam are not yet aware of the implementation status of the decisions taken in the Cabinet meetings so far or whether they have been implemented in the first place. Hence, we demand a white paper in this regard from the state government,” Sharma said.

The Assam TMC spokesperson also cited the example of one such Cabinet decision taken by the Sonowal government to set up a mini secretariat in Silchar.

“However, the mini secretariat is yet to come up in Silchar. The present chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had in the state budget announced to set up a zoo in Silchar and establish another medical college and hospital in Silchar. But we are yet to see any of these projects to date,” Sharma said.

Reiterating that his party would always support any move taken for the development of the state, the TMC spokesperson however sought clarity on the status of implementation of projects announced, as it was apparent that the announcements were on paper only and apparently not tangible on the ground.

Notably, the Assam government even held a Cabinet meeting in New Delhi for the first time on November 23. The meeting coincided with the Lachit Barphukan’s 400th birth anniversary celebrations held at the national capital.

Meanwhile, the Cachar police and district administration had made all arrangements ahead of the Cabinet meeting in Silchar on Tuesday. This is for the first time that the Himanta-led government is holding a Cabinet meeting in Silchar.

It may be noted that proposed Cabinet meetings in southern Assam city had to be called off three times over the year, owing to various reasons, including two waves of floods during the monsoon season.

