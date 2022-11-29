Assam: Contraband drugs worth more than Rs 3cr seized

Guwahati/ Diphu: Over 500 kg of contraband drugs allegedly being smuggled through Assam were recovered by security agencies in two operations on Tuesday, police officers said.

Six persons were arrested in this connection during operations carried out in Guwahati, and Karbi Anglong district, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

In the first incident, ganja, worth around Rs 3-3.5 crore, was recovered from a truck in the Gorchuk area of Guwahati, Joint Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, Partha Sarathi Mahanta, told reporters.

“The truck was coming from Tripura and we recovered the drugs from a hidden chamber inside the truck,” he said.

Four persons, all hailing from Bihar, have been arrested in this connection.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted “#AssamAgainstDrugs @GuwahatiPol intercepted a truck coming from a neighbouring state and seized 500 kg Ganja at Gorchuk, Guwahati. Also apprehended four accused. Great efforts by @assampolice in combating the drug menace. Keep it up.”

See more #AssamAgainstDrugs@GuwahatiPol intercepted a truck coming from a neighbouring state and seized 500 kg Ganja at Gorchuk, Guwahati. Also apprehended four accused.



Great efforts by @assampolice in combating the drug menace. Keep it up 👍 @DGPAssamPolice pic.twitter.com/sJYSEFkA7u — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 29, 2022

In a separate operation under Bokajan sub-division of Karbi Anglong district, a joint team of police and CRPF intercepted a truck coming from Nagaland at a check post in Dalai Tinali area on Tuesday morning, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“The checking was conducted based on specific information, and 18 kg of opium kept in 19 packets were recovered,” they said.

The contraband drug is worth around Rs 10 lakh in the international market.

Two persons from Senapati district of Manipur were arrested in the operation, the police said.

Also read | Sri Lanka apprehends 24 Indian fishermen, Stalin writes to Centre

Trending Stories









