Meghalaya firing: NHRC issues notice to Assam & Meghalaya

Guwahati: Taking cognisance of the recent firing incident at Mukroh village in Meghalaya’s West Jaintia Hills, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued notice to Assam and Meghalaya governments, asking the state governments to table an action taken report in the case proceedings initiated by the All India Trinamool Congress.

It has directed the authorities concerned to submit the action taken report to the commission in four weeks.

According to the commission, the authorities concerned shall also intimate the NHRC, if any, notice, order, etc., has been received by them on the matter from the State Human Rights Commission. If yes, a copy of such an order should also be sent to the commission within four weeks, it stated.

Notably, six people, including a forest guard, were killed in violence in West Karbi Anglong district near the Assam-Meghalaya border in the early hours of November 22.

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) alleged that the fatal incident was not only on account of illegal abuse of force by Assam Forest guards in the territory of Meghalaya but also a grave atrocity committed against victims who were from scheduled tribe. Hence, the AITC sought the intervention of the commission on the matter.

Meanwhile, the situation along the Assam-Meghalaya border remained tense but under control with security forces ensuring no further flare-ups. Restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC continued to be imposed in the clash site and surrounding areas.

